Crystal Group, Eyeis Opthalmic Medical seek IPOs

Crystal Group is planning to raise $600m-$800m from a Hong Kong listing and has so far hired a pair of bulge bracket firms to run its IPO, said the banker.The company, founded in 1970, is one of Asia’s top three garment manufacturers, according to its website, and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.