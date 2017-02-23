India divests Bharat Electronics stock for $251m

India’s Ministry of Defence offloaded 11.2m shares in the defence contractor — equal to 5% of the existing stock — at Rp1,499 apiece.Joint bookrunners Deutsche Bank, Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets launched a two day bookbuild for the OFS on Wednesday morning ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.