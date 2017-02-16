Lotte heir nets $342m via Lotte Shopping sell down

GlobalCapital Asia held a New Year drinks and awards reception at Le Bistro Winebeast in Hong Kong on February 15, 2017. Below is a selection of the best photos from the night. Our thanks to all who attended.

GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney are pleased to announce the results of our Best Country Deals, recognising the standout transactions in Asia. Our thanks to everybody who took time to pitch.

GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney are pleased to announce the results of our annual awards, recognising the best banks and transactions in China. Thanks to everyone who took time to pitch and our congratulations to the winners.

GlobalCapital Asia and Asiamoney are pleased to announce the results of our annual awards, recognising the best banks and transactions in Australia. Our thanks to everybody who took time to pitch.

Asiamoney is delighted to announce the launch of the Asiamoney Best Brands in Finance Poll. We want to hear what you, our readers, think makes a top brand among financial market participants in Asia-Pacific — and which companies have the very strongest brands in the markets you know best.