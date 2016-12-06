Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Belize gives bondholders more time, same deal

The Government of Belize has again extended the deadline for a consent solicitation aimed at easing its debt payment burden, but is yet to improve its offer to bondholders.

  • By Oliver West
  • 10:45 PM

The Central American sovereign pushed the response date from February 10 to February 24, the third time it has extended the deadline.

The offer was initially launched on January 12, with a deadline of January 26 as the government aimed to complete its restructuring ahead of a coupon payment ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Feb 2017
1 Citi 10,743.34 34 13.84%
2 JPMorgan 9,092.13 36 11.71%
3 HSBC 5,973.50 33 7.69%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,206.25 18 5.42%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 3,374.00 22 4.35%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Citi 5,197.81 11 20.36%
2 JPMorgan 3,292.35 12 12.90%
3 HSBC 2,214.18 4 8.67%
4 Santander 2,166.41 8 8.49%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,046.31 5 8.01%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Citi 3,430.67 9 16.98%
2 JPMorgan 2,417.06 10 11.96%
3 Barclays 1,565.71 3 7.75%
4 Natixis 1,301.91 2 6.44%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 1,119.39 5 5.54%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 UniCredit 65.76 1 20.00%
1 Raiffeisen Bank International AG 65.76 1 20.00%
1 ING 65.76 1 20.00%
1 Erste Group Bank AG 65.76 1 20.00%
1 Citi 65.76 1 20.00%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Feb 2017
1 AXIS Bank 852.63 16 13.13%
2 Citi 601.55 5 9.27%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 591.66 6 9.11%
4 ICICI Bank 589.90 16 9.09%
5 Barclays 464.62 5 7.16%