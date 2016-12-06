SEB to kick off FIG green issuance in 2017

SEB mandated its own investment bank, ABN Amro and HSBC as bookrunners for the euro-denominated five year green bond. SEB will also act as sole arranger and structurer for the trade.The Nordic bank will begin a three day roadshow in Europe next week, talking to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.