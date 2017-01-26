Sime Darby to spin off pure play units in Malaysia

The multinational, which has a market capitalisation of MR62.7bn ($14.2bn), expects the initiative to enable each business to take advantage of opportunities to grow and maximise value for shareholders.“Our focus was and will always be our shareholders and how best to deliver and create more value,” said ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.