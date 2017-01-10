New Silkroad falls short with HK$1.5bn open offer

The issuer was offering 916.5m new shares at HK$1.6 apiece, on the basis of two offer shares for every five existing shares.But as of December 30, 2016 — the last day for shareholders to accept the deal — just 336.7m shares, or 36.7% of the offer, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.