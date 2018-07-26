India puts Bharat Electronics stake on the market

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam), which co-ordinates sales of state assets, said in a request for proposals the government wants to pare its 66.8% holding in Bharat Electronics by 5%.The sale will go through the offer for sale route on the stock ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.