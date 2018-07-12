Watermark
Comcast shoots back with biggest Sky offer yet

US cable company Comcast fired a salvo in the acquisition battle for the UK’s Sky, valuing the company at almost £1.5bn ($1.98bn) more than 21st Century Fox’s own improved bid that was announced on Wednesday.

  • By Mike Turner
  • 12 Jul 2018

Comcast is now offering £14.75 in cash for each Sky share — 75p more than the improved offer made by Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox — and equal to around £25.9bn. Comcast’s first offer valued Sky at £12.50 a share. 

"The Independent Committee welcomes this increased offer,” said Martin ...

