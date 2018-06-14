Investors cheer $165m ICICI Prudential Life stake sale

ICICI Bank opened books on Thursday morning using the offer-for-sale mechanism on the stock exchange, which is a largely automated bidding process where shares are allocated on a pro-rata basis according to prices submitted.ICICI Securities is sole bookrunner. The two day bookbuild ends on Friday evening. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.