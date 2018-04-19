Watermark
Dombrovskis sets out tough stance on UK financial industry after Brexit

Britain's financial services industry should expect to access the EU by way of third country equivalence, not mutual recognition, after Brexit, the vice-president of the European Commission has said.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 03:00 PM

Valdis Dombrovskis said at a conference in London on Tuesday that Europe had many successful working relationships with third country providers and third country equivalence would serve as a pragmatic solution to the problems Brexit poses to the UK. 

He qualified that those third countries which were systematically important ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 142,436.05 527 8.18%
2 JPMorgan 131,842.10 545 7.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 115,577.54 392 6.64%
4 Barclays 101,544.17 363 5.83%
5 Goldman Sachs 98,689.46 279 5.67%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,749.48 24 10.76%
2 Citi 15,693.04 32 6.83%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,413.17 40 6.27%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,118.70 35 5.71%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,117.87 27 5.27%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 5,917.47 27 10.22%
2 JPMorgan 4,842.28 23 8.37%
3 Citi 4,170.20 23 7.21%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,055.26 23 7.01%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,713.30 22 4.69%