Macro research will cost as ESMA firms up MiFID

ESMA moved last week to address one of the biggest unsolved mysteries of MiFID — how to price macro and fixed income research. The regulator argues that macro research almost always makes investment recommendations, so banks must charge for it, which will force some to change their practices.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 28 Mar 2018

The European Securities and Markets Authority has firmed up its position on whether firms should charge for investment research — in particular, addressing difficult questions over FICC and macroeconomic research.

When the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) was drafted, its rules on “inducements”, such as ...

