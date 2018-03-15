Watermark
Credit Suisse pares back again in EM

Credit Suisse has put at risk of redundancy three of its emerging markets sales team in New York. Meanwhile, its EM traders based there have been absorbed into a different part of the bank. The move comes after the Swiss firm put two EM debt capital markets bankers in London at risk earlier this month.

  • By Francesca Young
  • 12:30 PM
John Azzara, a director at the bank in emerging market sales, is one of the bankers identified as being at risk of redundancy.

Azzara had been at Credit Suisse for less than a year, having joined from Cantor Fitzgerald last May. Before Credit Suisse ...

