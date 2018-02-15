ECB knocked as 'boys' club' with de Guindos set for VP role

The official decision on his appointment will be made on March 22, but as the Irish central bank governor Philip Lane has been withdrawn from the process, de Guindos is the only candidate left standing.
Vitor Constâncio's term as vice president is due to end on May 31.De ...
