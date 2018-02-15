Watermark
ECB knocked as 'boys' club' with de Guindos set for VP role

The Economic and Financial Affairs Council has confirmed Luis de Guindos, the Spanish finance minister, as its choice for the next vice president of the European Central Bank. The decision came amid criticism of the institution's lack of female representation.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 05:45 PM

The official decision on his appointment will be made on March 22, but as the Irish central bank governor Philip Lane has been withdrawn from the process, de Guindos is the only candidate left standing. 

Vitor Constâncio's term as vice president is due to end on May 31.

De ...

