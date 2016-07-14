Watermark
Euro PP volumes wilt in the face of stiff competition

Euro private placement volumes have fallen by as much as a third this year, facing tough competition from tightly priced bank loans and the Schuldschein market, which has produced its strongest ever first half this year. Silas Brown and Elly Whittaker report.

  • By Elly Whittaker, Silas Brown
  • 14 Jul 2016
Euro PP issuance for 2015 stood at between €4bn-€5bn, while in the first six months of this year just €1.5bn has been printed, according to two bank analysts. Several bankers and lawyers familiar with the market have also said volumes have dropped by as much as a third ...

