Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Issuance accelerates with BT leading the charge

If there was a measured pace to corporate bond issuance on Monday, on Tuesday it roared back to the frenetic pace seen the week before. A triple tranche dual currency deal by BT was the largest deal of the day, but the other trades offered a lot of variety for investors.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 03:15 PM
British Telecom had not issued in the sterling market since 2007, but it offered two new tranches in the currency on Tuesday, as well as a euro tranche. The 14 year and 30 year tranches totalled £750bn, but pricing wasn't as tight as some had thought it ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 158,538.45 682 7.16%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 138,850.00 627 6.27%
3 Citi 125,840.20 666 5.68%
4 Goldman Sachs 102,335.39 431 4.62%
5 Barclays 96,417.40 430 4.35%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 26,685.65 124 8.59%
2 Barclays 22,853.41 89 7.35%
3 Deutsche Bank 21,370.48 89 6.88%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 18,381.26 97 5.91%
5 HSBC 18,347.91 85 5.90%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,614.09 55 7.15%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,392.10 51 6.91%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,912.17 58 6.39%
4 Credit Suisse 5,603.57 58 6.06%
5 BNP Paribas 5,066.23 54 5.48%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 32,415.45 254 10.71%
2 Citi 25,972.11 207 8.58%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,966.19 214 7.92%
4 Goldman Sachs 22,677.72 161 7.50%
5 Barclays 19,752.71 135 6.53%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 25,470.75 89 6.36%
2 Barclays 25,238.49 112 6.30%
3 HSBC 25,054.09 118 6.26%
4 BNP Paribas 24,579.82 121 6.14%
5 Citi 22,382.02 94 5.59%