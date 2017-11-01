Issuance accelerates with BT leading the charge
If there was a measured pace to corporate bond issuance on Monday, on Tuesday it roared back to the frenetic pace seen the week before. A triple tranche dual currency deal by BT was the largest deal of the day, but the other trades offered a lot of variety for investors.
British Telecom had not issued in the sterling market since 2007
, but it offered two new tranches in the currency on Tuesday
, as well as a euro tranche. The 14 year and 30 year tranches totalled £750bn, but pricing wasn't as tight as some had thought it
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.