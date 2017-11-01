Watermark
Sabadell goes private for bucket-filling AT1

Banco de Sabadell did a private deal for €400m to raise of additional tier one (AT1) to meet the required amount it needs in the asset class, as investors put Catalan worries behind them.

  By Jasper Cox
  01:30 PM

The perpetual non-call five year bond was priced at 6.125%. Sabadell, Barclays and Nomura were joint-lead managers, with Nomura also the structuring adviser.

The bond will convert to equity if Sabadell’s CET1 ratio falls below 5.125%, and the bank will have call options in November 2022 ...

