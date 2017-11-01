Sabadell goes private for bucket-filling AT1

The perpetual non-call five year bond was priced at 6.125%. Sabadell, Barclays and Nomura were joint-lead managers, with Nomura also the structuring adviser.The bond will convert to equity if Sabadell’s CET1 ratio falls below 5.125%, and the bank will have call options in November 2022 ...
