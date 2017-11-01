Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Covered bond volumes to hit €150bn in 2018

Global covered bond primary volume across all currencies is set to rise by €25bn from 2017 to €150bn equivalent in 2018 according to analysts at Crédit Agricole research. Issuance will be boosted by new borrowers and refinancing of liquidity borrowed under the term long term refinancing operation (TLTRO).

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:15 PM

So far this year €105.5bn has been issued in euros including taps, and year-to-date supply across sterling, dollars and euros has so far amounted to €125bn equivalent.

Reaching the €150bn target is going to be challenged by the fact that the cost of senior preferred funding ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 11,393.91 58 6.30%
2 UniCredit 8,750.44 68 4.84%
3 BNP Paribas 8,564.02 41 4.73%
4 Commerzbank Group 8,017.52 51 4.43%
5 LBBW 7,853.79 46 4.34%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 100,892.93 399 7.20%
2 Citi 92,980.60 522 6.64%
3 Goldman Sachs 92,600.71 475 6.61%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 87,123.86 353 6.22%
5 JPMorgan 82,325.97 386 5.88%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 80,429.04 404 11.13%
2 Goldman Sachs 71,433.60 399 9.89%
3 Morgan Stanley 70,477.95 292 9.76%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 70,448.58 299 9.75%
5 JPMorgan 68,899.43 297 9.54%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,543.24 22 6.61%
2 LBBW 5,487.17 19 6.54%
3 BNP Paribas 5,467.55 18 6.52%
4 Commerzbank Group 4,830.70 19 5.76%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 4,748.11 18 5.66%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 9,309.44 25 13.02%
2 HSBC 8,882.01 36 12.43%
3 BNP Paribas 5,367.46 26 7.51%
4 Citi 4,542.03 36 6.35%
5 Credit Suisse 4,325.15 22 6.05%