Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Corporate bond week ahead: clear run to December but pipe remains thin

The latest round of central bank meetings are out of the way, corporate issuers are coming out of third quarter reporting blackout, and the corporate bond market remains hot. However, syndicate managers are more hopeful than expectant of supply to match demand.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 12:15 PM

“What we see at the moment is a very healthy market,” said one corporate syndicate manager. “But the trend of recent issuance looks likely to continue. Everyone told us there would be massive supply in September and we didn’t get there, then October was well below 2016.”

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 148,124.49 650 7.01%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 129,874.77 598 6.14%
3 Citi 120,300.23 632 5.69%
4 Goldman Sachs 97,536.83 415 4.61%
5 Barclays 94,023.51 417 4.45%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 25,724.69 118 8.81%
2 Barclays 22,428.56 87 7.68%
3 Deutsche Bank 20,251.16 83 6.94%
4 HSBC 17,745.90 80 6.08%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 16,776.70 90 5.75%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 6,495.34 54 7.22%
2 Goldman Sachs 6,392.10 51 7.10%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,912.17 58 6.57%
4 Credit Suisse 5,603.57 58 6.23%
5 Barclays 4,920.06 41 5.47%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 31,335.05 245 10.61%
2 Citi 25,100.87 200 8.50%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,671.97 211 8.02%
4 Goldman Sachs 21,840.37 156 7.40%
5 Barclays 19,587.02 133 6.64%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 24,678.71 85 6.46%
2 Barclays 24,501.78 109 6.42%
3 HSBC 24,452.08 113 6.40%
4 BNP Paribas 24,169.45 117 6.33%
5 Citi 21,551.08 91 5.64%