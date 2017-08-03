Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Corporate bond week ahead: Columbus to affect supply, not Catexit

After effectively a three day week this week, due to the German Unity Day holiday, syndicate desks are expecting the corporate bond market to operate for at least four days next week, after the Columbus Day holiday in the US. Some syndicate managers are saying the days off have come at a good time.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 04:45 PM

Only four investment grade corporate bonds were priced in euros this week, or five if you include the crossover-rated Telecom Italia. Syndicate managers have confirmed that the drop in supply is only due to the German holiday, even though events in Catalonia continue to fill the headlines.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 137,595.14 607 7.06%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 123,769.78 568 6.35%
3 Citi 108,976.23 574 5.60%
4 Goldman Sachs 91,323.32 383 4.69%
5 Barclays 86,878.66 386 4.46%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 24,282.63 111 8.91%
2 Barclays 20,833.84 80 7.64%
3 Deutsche Bank 18,530.93 78 6.80%
4 HSBC 16,595.66 75 6.09%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 15,219.23 82 5.58%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,594.06 47 7.79%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,203.26 41 7.24%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,902.90 48 6.83%
4 Credit Suisse 4,353.57 48 6.06%
5 Barclays 4,263.74 37 5.94%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,246.35 227 10.68%
2 Citi 22,583.42 180 8.24%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 22,111.19 197 8.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 20,523.64 145 7.49%
5 Barclays 19,256.47 129 7.03%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 23,673.86 80 6.59%
2 HSBC 23,410.95 106 6.51%
3 Barclays 22,956.21 99 6.39%
4 BNP Paribas 22,727.39 110 6.32%
5 Citi 19,506.53 80 5.43%