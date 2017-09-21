Goldman rejigs senior ranks in Apac, SEA
Goldman Sachs has made a number of changes to its senior team in Asia Pacific ex-Japan and southeast Asia, promoting from within.
It has named Ken Hitchner as chairman and chief executive of Asia Pacific ex-Japan. His appointment comes after Mark Schwartz
retired from the US firm
at the end of last year, although Hitchner is not a direct replacement, as Schwartz was chairman of Asia Pacific including Japan. Hitchner is currently president of
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.