Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Constructive covered bond mood to persist but vigilance still needed

Rates markets have barely reacted in the aftermath of Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting, and covered bond issuance conditions are likely to remain constructive. Despite this, vigilance is required as the positive situation can easily lead to complacency.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:30 PM

The ECB meeting on Thursday delivered little in the way of a surprise. Market participants still widely expect the central bank to press ahead with a tapering announcement in October for implementation from January to December 2018.

The euro’s disinflationary appreciation remains the ECB’s chief concern ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 8,881.48 39 6.07%
2 UniCredit 7,450.45 59 5.09%
3 Commerzbank Group 6,931.49 43 4.74%
4 BNP Paribas 6,833.59 30 4.67%
5 LBBW 6,436.14 34 4.40%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 81,487.98 313 7.48%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 69,107.48 264 6.34%
3 Goldman Sachs 68,668.98 367 6.30%
4 Citi 67,601.61 412 6.20%
5 JPMorgan 64,952.41 310 5.96%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 59,223.44 224 10.48%
2 Citi 57,804.96 321 10.23%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 55,701.17 223 9.86%
4 JPMorgan 53,647.23 238 9.49%
5 Goldman Sachs 52,340.82 303 9.26%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,112.50 20 7.18%
2 LBBW 5,014.64 17 7.04%
3 BNP Paribas 4,566.36 14 6.41%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 4,553.92 17 6.39%
5 Commerzbank Group 4,242.73 17 5.95%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 8,226.70 19 14.01%
2 HSBC 8,067.77 29 13.74%
3 BNP Paribas 3,947.01 20 6.72%
4 Credit Suisse 3,921.09 19 6.68%
5 Citi 3,586.65 29 6.11%