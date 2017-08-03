Constructive covered bond mood to persist but vigilance still needed

The ECB meeting on Thursday delivered little in the way of a surprise. Market participants still widely expect the central bank to press ahead with a tapering announcement in October for implementation from January to December 2018.The euro’s disinflationary appreciation remains the ECB’s chief concern ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.