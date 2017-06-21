Raiffeisen to reopen the AT1 market after Popular write-down
Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) could give investors their first chance to invest in a new additional tier one (AT1) deal, after two weeks in which the asset class went through its first write-down and coupon suspension.
RBI mandated its own investment bank, BNP Paribas
, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, Citi
and UBS
to arrange a series of investor meetings for the AT1 deal on Monday and Tuesday next week. The Austrian lender may then look to sell a benchmark sized
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.