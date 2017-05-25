How not to do fintech

This was his first stint in banking and he was chuffed. But little did he know that he would have to drag the bank kicking and screaming into the tech future.

Eager as he was, this fellow ignored red flags, like his manager's insistence on taking notes with pen and paper and the blanket ban on social media, even to promote the firm.

But one thing really got his goat. He found out too late that employees had their internet use limited to 200MB a day. When he complained, they raised it — to 300MB — with a stern warning that as a new hire, he was not entitled to special treatment.

I consoled him the only way I knew how — over glasses of Scotch down at the Captain’s Bar and with this piece of wisdom: at least there were no limits to drinking up!



