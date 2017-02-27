Foreign corps cannot compete in Swiss market

One Swiss franc syndicate banker estimated that a corporation considering a Swiss franc bond over a dollar deal would have to pay a 70bp premium on a 10 year bond, and 55bp for five year money.That premium has improved since the darker days of winter. In January, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.