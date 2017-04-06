Sevens revelry is just the job

At my age, I’ve long given up on the shenanigans of the infamous South Stand, opting instead for the creature comforts of a corporate box. The alcohol is abundant and free, and the culture is more refined. But my niece is still young enough to join in with the fancy dress and get rowdy with her friends all weekend, and this year she had pulled off a particularly impressive result.

As an ambitious young lady, on the lookout for a new job, she spent much of the week leading up to the Sevens tournament at the Football Club, networking with the influx of senior professionals there, and managing to snag some invitations to the hospitality boxes over the weekend.

Of course, not one to give up on an opportunity to party — especially during the Sevens — my niece spent all of Saturday dressed up as a unicorn in the South Stand. But then on Sunday she was the image of sophistication and professionalism as she did the rounds of all the corporate boxes, charming many a banker along the way.

So much so that, on Monday morning she had a handful of job offers to choose from sitting in her inbox. Now that’s what I call mission accomplished.