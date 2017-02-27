Covered squeeze continues but core profit-taking seen

Although Cariparma issued a €1.5bn two part deal on Tuesday, this was only the second from Europe’s periphery this year and with such limited supply the market is “squeezing tighter every day,” one trader said on Wednesday.He also said peripheral bonds were becoming more difficult to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.