Corporate market thunders on as Dutch go to polls

The riotous strength of the corporate bond market was on full display on Wednesday, with even the distraction of the Dutch elections unable to stop spreads from tightening and order books from bulging.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 04:15 PM

Stockholm headquartered hygiene product maker SCA Hygiene brought the biggest test of the market with a €2bn transaction split over four maturities.

But with combined books above €7bn at launch, skewed towards the two longest tranches, and all tranches tightening spreads from initial price thoughts ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 26,801.25 116 7.23%
2 Citi 24,294.27 107 6.55%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,745.51 112 6.41%
4 Deutsche Bank 21,936.54 80 5.92%
5 Barclays 18,739.72 76 5.06%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 BNP Paribas 6,249.69 24 9.88%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,352.38 14 8.46%
3 Barclays 4,170.05 18 6.59%
4 Citi 4,027.32 21 6.37%
5 HSBC 3,991.99 16 6.31%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Citi 2,417.98 11 11.47%
2 Deutsche Bank 2,212.04 16 10.50%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,908.90 13 9.06%
4 JPMorgan 1,733.98 11 8.23%
5 Barclays 1,569.70 11 7.45%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 9,839.00 69 12.46%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,595.24 64 9.62%
3 Citi 6,820.94 46 8.64%
4 Goldman Sachs 5,593.82 40 7.08%
5 Credit Suisse 4,770.52 34 6.04%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 BNP Paribas 8,202.93 31 9.23%
2 Deutsche Bank 6,868.10 19 7.73%
3 Citi 6,086.67 25 6.85%
4 JPMorgan 4,814.18 17 5.42%
5 HSBC 4,304.73 21 4.84%