Corporates fly out the gates to beat Dutch disruption

Corporate issuers in Europe wasted no time in coming to the market this week, with three trades and a swathe of mandates hitting screens on Monday ahead of Wednesday's Dutch elections.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 13 Mar 2017

Bankers said that there are still no real signs of indigestion from investors, despite some investors complaining last week that the primary market was getting too busy.

“Investors still have a lot of cash and are happy to see more deals,” said a syndicate banker. ...

