ECBC engages with frontier Asian regions

The ECBC said the meetings will centre on “the potential for the asset class to play a role in ensuring access to stable and sustainable long-term financing in a number of other Asian countries.”They also also aim to discuss the latest state of play in European covered ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.