Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ECBC engages with frontier Asian regions

The European Covered Bond Council (ECBC) said it will begin meetings with national authorities and stakeholders in India and Malaysia to consider whether covered bonds could play a role in their economies.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 02:45 PM

The ECBC said the meetings will centre on “the potential for the asset class to play a role in ensuring access to stable and sustainable long-term financing in a number of other Asian countries.” 

They also also aim to discuss the latest state of play in European covered ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 HSBC 3,662.21 15 7.03%
2 Commerzbank Group 3,389.17 19 6.50%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,124.37 12 5.99%
4 LBBW 2,926.97 13 5.62%
5 UniCredit 2,761.78 18 5.30%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 23,952.72 55 9.10%
2 Goldman Sachs 21,593.65 74 8.21%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,302.83 44 7.72%
4 JPMorgan 15,324.04 56 5.82%
5 Citi 14,173.41 67 5.39%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 19,674.67 36 12.60%
2 Goldman Sachs 18,755.13 60 12.02%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 13,433.07 31 8.61%
4 JPMorgan 12,571.42 38 8.05%
5 Citi 12,290.98 48 7.87%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,991.94 11 10.04%
2 LBBW 2,366.72 8 7.94%
3 Commerzbank Group 2,317.41 8 7.78%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 1,987.58 8 6.67%
5 HSBC 1,941.46 7 6.52%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Feb 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,309.08 6 14.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,499.19 8 9.10%
3 JPMorgan 1,236.52 7 7.51%
4 HSBC 1,216.99 8 7.39%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 1,034.32 6 6.28%