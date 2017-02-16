Blocks abound as Asia ECM market comes back to life
The Asian block market came to life this month as shareholders jumped at the chance to offload some of their holdings in companies, taking advantage of a rally in the stock market. With a tight window remaining before firms head into blackout period ahead of results season, ECM bankers and investors are set for more deals this quarter. Jonathan Breen and John Loh report.
During February alone, some $2.7bn was raised via accelerated bookbuilds across Asia ex-Japan, ex-onshore China, according to Dealogic, with some of the chunkier deals coming from South Korea, India and Hong Kong.
Bankers say that one of the big
