The GlobalCapital US Securitization awards celebrate the very best in the market, as chosen by the market. The awards are unique, in that the winners are decided through an industry vote, meaning that they reflect those considered by their peers, clients, and counterparts to stand apart from the rest.
Winners will be honoured at a live ceremony in New York on May 15 2025. The Awards ceremony will provide a superb networking opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.
Key Dates
Award Categories
-
Securitization Bank of the Year
CLO Bank of the Year
Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year
-
Bank
Issuer
Deal
Law Firm
Trading Desk
Investor
Rating Agency
-
Esoteric ABSBank
Issuer
Deal
Law Firm
Investor
-
CLOsTrading Desk
Broadly Syndicated CLO Manager
Middle Market CLO Manager
CLO Deal
Trustee
Law Firm
Investor
Rating Agency
Tech Provider
CLO ETF
-
RMBSBank
Issuer
Deal
Law Firm
Trading Desk
Investor
Rating Agency
-
CMBSBank
Issuer
Deal
Trading Desk
Law Firm
Investor
Rating Agency
-
ESGBank
Issuer
Investor
-
OTHERSecuritization Research Team of the Year
Securitization Tech Provider of the Year
Securitization Trading Data Provider of the Year
Securitization Trustee of the Year
Securitization Rating Agency of the Year
Securitization Accounting Firm of the Year
Innovative Deal of the Year
