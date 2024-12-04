The award winners will be decided through a two-step process. The first stage of the process is the call for nominations. Using these nominations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This will be published in February and opened to voting by the market to choose the winners.

POLLED AWARDS – CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

The polled awards are open to anyone active in the securitization market.

To nominate yourself, please fill out our short form, indicating which categories you wish to be considered for. You need only complete this once per organisation. Please consider your choices carefully. You may be disqualified if you repeatedly nominate yourself in categories where you are not active.

To support this self-nomination, you are invited to provide either a short submission of two sides of A4, or answer the entry questions on our entry system, detailing any notable developments over the 2024 calendar year.

You are also invited to put forward colleagues, clients and peers forward to be shortlisted. If you are nominating yourself, you must also nominate another organisation in the same category. If you are active in a segment where you have little visibility on your competitors, you may nominate in another category. There is no limit on how many categories you can nominate in, but you may only make two recommendations per category.

Submissions and nominations will be used alongside our own research to help us compile a representative and credible shortlist in each category. Our awards research team may follow up on your submission with a short call.

Your submission should be a maximum of two sides of A4, detailing key accomplishments during the research period in relation to a given category. This may include standout deal work, innovations or improvement in your product or service offering, examples of growth, and support to clients in unusual or demanding circumstances. Differentiation is key and your submission should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors. You may upload a single submission covering multiple categories or provide a separate submission for each relevant category in the survey. This information will be used exclusively for the purposes of the awards and will be kept confidential.

When putting together the shortlists, GlobalCapital will consider the organisations which have been involved in the most innovative or challenging transactions, the quality of execution and structuring; investment, growth, and progression in the business, or those who have stood out for the breadth and depth of their securitization franchises.

From these nominations, GlobalCapital’s editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This will be down to our discretion – our aim is to compile a representative and credible shortlist in each category. These shortlists will then be opened to a market vote for the winners in February.

PITCHED AWARDS

In addition to the polled awards, we have three awards that are pitched: Securitization Bank of the Year, CLO Bank of the Year and Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year. If you would like to pitch, please get in touch with Sophie Astles, Head of Awards and Research.

Pitches will be held with the editorial team between January 2 and March 12 2025.

The Bank of the Year awards will go to a bank that has demonstrated the breadth and depth of its securitization franchise, leadership in innovative or challenging transactions, and quality of execution and structuring. Feedback and endorsement from clients and counterparties, investment, growth and progression in the business will also be considered.

These pitches will largely be on the record, and we will use information gathered in the process to justify our decisions in the eventual writeup. However, mindful of the private nature of much of the market, we are happy to take portions of the discussion off record if you wish to highlight situations which illustrate your institution’s capabilities, but which were never made public. We are happy to leave client names, financial terms etc out of any eventual writeup — simply make your preferences clear at the time of the pitch. The ultimate aim is that you should feel free to make the case for your institution as comprehensively as possible, across public and private aspects of securitization alike, without concern that confidential information will be circulated beyond GlobalCapital’s editorial team.