The most obscure answers win!

Simply answer three easy questions for your chance to win. Try to think of the correct answer that no other players will think of. The more popular your answers are, the more points you receive, and the less chance you have to win.

That's right! Your aim is to provide the most obscure answer because the less popular answer will give you no points - this is the pointless answer - and no points or fewer points will take you to victory!

Think outside the box to become the Pointless Champion of Securitization. Good luck!