Emerging Markets

GlobalCapital's Russia sanctions database

All of the most important sanctions against Russia from 2014 onwards as they affect capital markets

GlobalCapital is pleased to present this searchable database of sanctions against Russia.

Due to the unprecedented volume of the sanctions, this database is not a comprehensive record of all sanctions imposed by all countries.

We have focussed on those sanctions that most closely affect the capital markets, including sanctioned banks and those corporates with a presence in the bond markets.

Similarly, only sanctioned individuals linked to companies with a capital markets presence are included at present.

The database will be continuously updated and expanded.

