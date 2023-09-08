GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Win an iPad
Win an iPad.png

Stay ahead with the latest developments in the covered bond market with GlobalCapital

Our coverage of capital markets enables our subscribers keep pace with the industry’s most important deals and what market participants think about them.

We provide colour, detail and data on all the most important deals and themes in your market to help you cut through the noise and inform your decisions.

Please enter your details below.

Terms and conditions

  1. The winning prize is Apple 9th generation iPad.
  2. The game will run during The Euromoney/ECBC Covered Bond Congress on 14th September 2023
  3. The winner will be notified on the 14th of September at the event by email or phone.
  4. This competition is not open to employees of GlobalCapital.