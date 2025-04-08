The People Tracker is an interactive database that collates all the people moves we report across all our markets in one place.
Every people move story is tagged with information about the market sector, job function, the country they work in, the company they are leaving and the company they are joining. The database also includes a link to the relevant GlobalCapital news story, and as such will only include moves that we have explicitly covered in our daily coverage.
What is the People Tracker for?
Subscribers will be able to see the biggest moves in the industry and stay on top of vacant or recently filled positions, determine which market leaders are available to be recruited and look at general trends within specific functions, countries or market sectors.
Tailoring the data will allow users to see which firms are hiring widely, which are losing talent to competitors and what type of talent is in demand.
How do you use the People Tracker?
