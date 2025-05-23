GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

Our awards are recognised by the industry as the most prestigious awards programmes for the international capital markets.

The GlobalCapital Covered Bond awards celebrate the leading deals, banks and issuers for their achievements in the covered bond market, as chosen by the market. The awards are unique, in that the winners are decided through an industry vote, meaning that they reflect those considered by their peers, clients, and counterparts to stand apart from the rest.

Winners will be honoured at a live ceremony in Seville on September 18 2025. The Awards ceremony will provide a superb opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.

Key Dates

Save the dates to your calendar and participate in the industry's only awards
programme, decided by the market, for the market.

Nominations Period

Opens May 7, 2025
Closes May 23, 2025

Shortlist Published

June 2, 2025

Voting Period

Opens June 2, 2025
Closes July 9, 2025

Ceremony

September 18, 2025

Survey Rules
The award winners will be decided through a two-step process. The first stage of the process is the call for nominations. Using these nominations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This will be published in June and opened to voting by the market to choose the winners.

Call for Nominations

The polled awards are open to anyone active in the covered bonds market.

Market participants are invited to tell us about the deals, issuers and banks that deserve recognition. The awards refer to the period from August 1 2024 to June 1 2025. Up to three nominations for each award category listed below can be selected by anyone with a strong interest in covered bonds.

These recommendations will be used to created a shortlist, which will be opened to a poll in which members of the covered bonds community will be invited to vote on the winners throughout June.

Who can vote?

• Lead managers must have syndicated at least one publicly distributed benchmark covered bond from August 1 2024 to June 2 2025.

• Issuers will have launched at least one publicly placed transaction of €250m or more in the past 18 months.

• Investors will have bought covered bonds between August 2024 and June 2025, with the more active getting a larger weighting.

Rules of the poll

• One vote is allowed per institution

• Block voting — or voting for one institution across all categories it has been nominated for — is not permitted.

• You may not vote for your own institution

• The Asset Management, Treasury and Investment Banking businesses within the same group can vote respectively as investor, issuer and lead manager — provided they meet the eligibility requirements listed above

• Banks within a single network will be considered as a single institution

• The first vote from an institution is the one that counts, unless we are told otherwise

GlobalCapital will keep your votes anonymous. We ask you to do the same. You may ask market contacts to vote for you, but you may not check that they have actually voted, fill in the poll for them or discuss how you vote with other market participants outside your firm.

Award Categories

  • Deal Awards

    Deal of the Year

    Best Innovative Deal (This Award is for using diverse or new funding products and techniques, structures, call schedules, investor relations work, ESG activities, etc)

    Best ESG Deal

    Best Debut or Returning Deal

    Best Swiss franc Deal

    Best Sterling Deal

    Best Dollar Deal

    Best Euro Deal

    Best Sub-Benchmark Deal

  • Issuer Awards

    Issuer of the Year

    Best ESG Issuer

    Best Eurozone Issuer

    Best non-Eurozone Issuer

  • Lead Manager Awards

    Covered Bond House of the Year

    Emerging Force in Covered Bonds (for the bank that has most impressed you by improving its market presence to emerge as a strong player)

    Best Euro Lead Manager

    Best Dollar Lead Manager

    Best Sterling Lead Manager

    Best Non-core Currency Lead Manager

    Best Sub-Benchmark Lead Manager

    Best MTN Dealer for Covered Bonds

    Best Syndicate Bank

    Best Covered Bond Research

    Best Liquidity Provider

    Best Bank for Distribution

    Best Bank for Structuring & ALM

    Best Bank for Using Technology in Primary Bond Markets

    Best Bank for ESG Issuers

    Best Bank for Inaugural Issuers

  • Platform Service Providers

    Investor of the Year

    Best Rating Agency

    Best Second Party Opinion Provider

    Best Law Firm

    Best Primary Market Technology Platform for Covered Bonds

    Best Electronic Secondary Market Trading Platform for Covered Bonds

    Best Corporate Trust Provider

  • Individual Awards

    Best Syndicate Banker

    Best Funding Official

    Covered Bonds Rising Star (for any participant in the covered bond markets with less than 10 years’ experience)

    Lifetime Achievement Award (we welcome nominations in this category, but the winner will be chosen by GlobalCapital)

