The GlobalCapital European Securitization awards celebrate the very best in the market, as chosen by the market. The awards are unique, in that the winners are decided through an industry vote, meaning that they reflect those considered by their peers, clients and counterparts to stand apart from the rest.
Winners will be honoured at a live ceremony in London in March 2025. The Awards ceremony will provide a superb networking opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.
Key Dates
Nomination Period
Opens: October 15, 2024
Closes: November 27, 2024
Shortlist Published
December 4, 2024
Voting Period
Opens: December 4, 2024
Closes: January 15, 2025
Ceremony
March 2025
Award Categories
ABS Bank of the year
ABS Issuer of the year
ABS Deal of the year
ABS Law firm of the year
Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year
Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year
Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year
Esoteric ABS Law Firm of the Year
CRE Securitization Deal of the Year
Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the Year
RMBS Bank of the Year
RMBS Issuer of the year
Specialist RMBS Issuer of the Year
Non-Bank RMBS issuer
RMBS Deal of the year
RMBS Law firm of the Year
CLO Bank of the Year
CLO Trading house of the Year
CLO Manager of the Year
CLO Deal of the Year
CLO Senior investor of the Year
CLO Mezz investor of the Year
CLO Equity Investor of the Year
CLO Law firm of the Year
CLO Rating agency of the Year
Debut CLO Manager of the Year
CLO Research Firm of the Year
SRT Bank of the Year
SRT Investor of the Year
SRT Deal of the Year
SRT Law Firm
(Re)insurer of the Year
Securitization Rising Star of the Year
Debut ABS Issuer of the Year
Debut RMBS Issuer of the Year
Portfolio Buyer of the Year
Securitization Senior investor of the Year
Securitization Mezz investor of the Year
Securitization Research House of the Year
Securitization Rating Agency of the Year
Securitization Advisory Firm of the Year
Data Provider of the Year
SPV Administrator of the Year
Securitized Derivatives House of the Year
Securitization Trustee of the Year
Overall Servicer of the Year
Most Innovative Deal of the Year (brought forward the market the most)
Fintech provider of the Year
Law Firm of the Year for Private Deals
CEE Deal of the Year
ESG Bank of the Year
ESG Issuer of the Year
ESG Deal of the Year
ESG Investor of the Year
ESG Law firm of the Year
ESG Research Firm of the Year
Overall Bank
Private Deal
Overall Deal
