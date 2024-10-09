GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

The only awards for European structured finance
decided by the market, for the market    

The GlobalCapital European Securitization awards celebrate the very best in the market, as chosen by the market. The awards are unique, in that the winners are decided through an industry vote, meaning that they reflect those considered by their peers, clients and counterparts to stand apart from the rest.

Winners will be honoured at a live ceremony in London in March 2025. The Awards ceremony will provide a superb networking opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.

Key Dates

Save the dates to your calendar and participate in the industry's only awards
programme in which winners are decided through a voting process.

Nomination Period

Opens: October 15, 2024
Closes: November 27, 2024

Shortlist Published

December 4, 2024

Voting Period

Opens: December 4, 2024
Closes: January 15, 2025

Ceremony

March 2025

Awards guidelines

The award winners are decided through a two-step process. The first stage of the process is the call for nominations. Using these nominations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This will be published in December and opened to voting by the market to choose the winners.

During the call for nominations, market participants are invited to put themselves, their colleagues, clients and peers forward to be shortlisted. When making your nominations, you should consider the organisations which have been involved in the most innovative or challenging transactions, the quality of execution and structuring; investment, growth, and progression in the business, or those who have stood out for the breadth and depth of their securitization franchises. Deal nominations should consider factors such as innovation, timing and reading of the market and reach among investors.

We encourage you to nominate widely outside of your own organisations, but you are also free to nominate you own deals and teams. You have two choices in each category, so if you are nominating your own organisation or deal, please also nominate a peer as a second choice. This is your opportunity to shape the shortlist, so consider your nominations carefully. You are welcome to share the survey link as broadly as you like, but we urge you to avoid ‘block voting’, in which every response form is identical.

Nominations should reflect firm and deal activity for the 2024 calendar year.

If you are nominating your own organisation or deal, we invite you to provide a short submission to support your nomination. This should be a maximum of one side of A4, detailing key accomplishments during the research period in relation to a given category. This may include standout deal work, innovations or improvements in your product or service offering, examples of growth, and work support to clients in unusual or demanding circumstances.

Differentiation is key and your submission should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients, or in your strategy. You may upload a single submission covering multiple categories or provide a separate submission for each relevant category in the survey. This information will be used exclusively for the purposes of the awards and will be kept confidential.

The survey will still form the basis for choosing the nominees, but submissions will be used in aggregate to help us compile a representative and credible shortlist in each category. Our awards research team may follow up on your submission with a short call.

    PITCHED AWARDS

    In addition to the polled awards, we have three awards that are pitched: Overall Bank of the Year, Private Securitization of the Year and Overall Deal of the Year. If you would like to pitch, please get in touch with Sophie Astles.

    Pitches will be held with the editorial team between October and January.

    The Bank of the Year award will go to a bank that has demonstrated the breadth and depth of its securitization franchise, leadership in innovative or challenging transactions, and quality of execution and structuring. Feedback and endorsement from clients and counterparties, investment, growth and progression in the business will also be considered.

    The Deal awards will recognise innovative or challenging transactions that have made a particularly strong impact on the market. This may include new deal structures, transactions that address new regulatory frameworks, first-in-kind deals or transactions that adapt existing technology to new markets or asset classes. The difficulty and intricacy of the innovation is assessed, as well as its likely market impact. GlobalCapital will consider the sophistication and complexity of the work and the impact of the innovation, as well as contextual challenges in execution.

    These pitches will largely be on the record, and we will use information gathered in the process to justify our decisions in an eventual write-up. However, we are happy to take portions of the discussion off record, if you wish to highlight situations which illustrate your institution’s capabilities, but which were never made public.

    The ultimate aim is that you should feel free to make the case for your institution as comprehensively as possible, across public and private aspects of securitization alike, without concern that confidential information will be circulated beyond GlobalCapital’s editorial team.

      LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT & OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION

      These awards recognise individuals who have made huge contributions to the development of the market over the course of their careers, and who command universal respect among their peers. Previous winners have included Ian Bell of PCS, Laura Coady of Jefferies and Richard Hopkin of AFME.

      This is a special award entirely at the discretion of GlobalCapital editorial. However, informal suggestions are welcome — please get in touch with Sophie Astles if you would like to make a recommendation.

Award Categories

AWARD CATEGORIES

  • ABS/RMBS

    ABS Bank of the year

    ABS Issuer of the year

    ABS Deal of the year

    ABS Law firm of the year

    Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year

    Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year

    Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year

    Esoteric ABS Law Firm of the Year

    CRE Securitization Deal of the Year

    Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the Year

    RMBS Bank of the Year

    RMBS Issuer of the year

    Specialist RMBS Issuer of the Year

    Non-Bank RMBS issuer

    RMBS Deal of the year

    RMBS Law firm of the Year

  • CLOs

    CLO Bank of the Year

    CLO Trading house of the Year

    CLO Manager of the Year

    CLO Deal of the Year

    CLO Senior investor of the Year

    CLO Mezz investor of the Year

    CLO Equity Investor of the Year

    CLO Law firm of the Year

    CLO Rating agency of the Year

    Debut CLO Manager of the Year

    CLO Research Firm of the Year

  • SIGNIFICANT RISK TRANSFER

    SRT Bank of the Year

    SRT Investor of the Year

    SRT Deal of the Year

    SRT Law Firm

    (Re)insurer of the Year

  • INDIVIDUAL

    Securitization Rising Star of the Year

  • OTHER

    Debut ABS Issuer of the Year


    Debut RMBS Issuer of the Year


    Portfolio Buyer of the Year

    Securitization Senior investor of the Year

    Securitization Mezz investor of the Year

    Securitization Research House of the Year

    Securitization Rating Agency of the Year

    Securitization Advisory Firm of the Year

    Data Provider of the Year

    SPV Administrator of the Year

    Securitized Derivatives House of the Year

    Securitization Trustee of the Year

    Overall Servicer of the Year

    Most Innovative Deal of the Year (brought forward the market the most)

    Fintech provider of the Year

    Law Firm of the Year for Private Deals

    CEE Deal of the Year

  • ESG

    ESG Bank of the Year

    ESG Issuer of the Year

    ESG Deal of the Year

    ESG Investor of the Year

    ESG Law firm of the Year

    ESG Research Firm of the Year

  • PITCHED

    Overall Bank

    Private Deal

    Overall Deal

