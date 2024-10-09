The award winners are decided through a two-step process. The first stage of the process is the call for nominations. Using these nominations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This will be published in December and opened to voting by the market to choose the winners.

During the call for nominations, market participants are invited to put themselves, their colleagues, clients and peers forward to be shortlisted. When making your nominations, you should consider the organisations which have been involved in the most innovative or challenging transactions, the quality of execution and structuring; investment, growth, and progression in the business, or those who have stood out for the breadth and depth of their securitization franchises. Deal nominations should consider factors such as innovation, timing and reading of the market and reach among investors.

We encourage you to nominate widely outside of your own organisations, but you are also free to nominate you own deals and teams. You have two choices in each category, so if you are nominating your own organisation or deal, please also nominate a peer as a second choice. This is your opportunity to shape the shortlist, so consider your nominations carefully. You are welcome to share the survey link as broadly as you like, but we urge you to avoid ‘block voting’, in which every response form is identical.

Nominations should reflect firm and deal activity for the 2024 calendar year.

If you are nominating your own organisation or deal, we invite you to provide a short submission to support your nomination. This should be a maximum of one side of A4, detailing key accomplishments during the research period in relation to a given category. This may include standout deal work, innovations or improvements in your product or service offering, examples of growth, and work support to clients in unusual or demanding circumstances.



Differentiation is key and your submission should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients, or in your strategy. You may upload a single submission covering multiple categories or provide a separate submission for each relevant category in the survey. This information will be used exclusively for the purposes of the awards and will be kept confidential.



The survey will still form the basis for choosing the nominees, but submissions will be used in aggregate to help us compile a representative and credible shortlist in each category. Our awards research team may follow up on your submission with a short call.