Dealer
|Amount $m
|No of deals
|Share %
|1
|JP Morgan
|2,709
|63
|19.68
|2
|Morgan Stanley
|1,334
|24
|9.69
|3
|MUFG
|1,115
|21
|8.1
|4
|BNP Paribas
|992
|31
|7.21
|5
|Yuanta Securities
|900
|6
|6.54
|6
|Deutsche Bank
|698
|15
|5.07
|7
|Citi
|577
|6
|4.19
|8
|Nordea
|516
|6
|3.75
|9
|DZ Bank
|509
|16
|3.7
|10
|BofA Securities
|500
|21
|3.63
|11
|Barclays
|447
|13
|3.25
|12
|Crédit Agricole
|440
|10
|3.2
|13
|Natixis
|291
|3
|2.11
|14
|Standard Chartered
|263
|6
|1.91
|15
|China Development Financial Holding
|255
|1
|1.85
|16
|HSBC
|243
|3
|1.77
|17
|E.Sun Commercial Bank
|238
|6
|1.73
|18
|NatWest Markets
|226
|2
|1.64
|19
|Credit Suisse
|218
|1
|1.58
|20
|Société Générale
|209
|6
|1.52
|Total
|13,765
|315
|100.00
Dealers of structured EMTNs excluding self-led: Structured, non-syndicated deals for less than or equal to €300m, excluding financial repackaged SPVs, GSE issuers, puttable FRNs and issues with a term of less than 365 days
Last updated 29 July 2021