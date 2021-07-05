All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Dealers Of Structured EMTNs


Dealer		Amount $mNo of dealsShare %
1JP Morgan2,7096319.68
2Morgan Stanley1,334249.69
3MUFG1,115218.1
4BNP Paribas992317.21
5Yuanta Securities90066.54
6Deutsche Bank698155.07
7Citi57764.19
8Nordea51663.75
9DZ Bank509163.7
10BofA Securities500213.63
11Barclays447133.25
12Crédit Agricole440103.2
13Natixis29132.11
14Standard Chartered26361.91
15China Development Financial Holding25511.85
16HSBC24331.77
17E.Sun Commercial Bank23861.73
18NatWest Markets22621.64
19Credit Suisse21811.58
20Société Générale20961.52
Total13,765315100.00

Dealers of structured EMTNs excluding self-led: Structured, non-syndicated deals for less than or equal to €300m, excluding financial repackaged SPVs, GSE issuers, puttable FRNs and issues with a term of less than 365 days

Last updated 29 July 2021

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree