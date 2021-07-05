

Dealer Amount $m No of deals Share % 1 JP Morgan 2,709 63 19.68 2 Morgan Stanley 1,334 24 9.69 3 MUFG 1,115 21 8.1 4 BNP Paribas 992 31 7.21 5 Yuanta Securities 900 6 6.54 6 Deutsche Bank 698 15 5.07 7 Citi 577 6 4.19 8 Nordea 516 6 3.75 9 DZ Bank 509 16 3.7 10 BofA Securities 500 21 3.63 11 Barclays 447 13 3.25 12 Crédit Agricole 440 10 3.2 13 Natixis 291 3 2.11 14 Standard Chartered 263 6 1.91 15 China Development Financial Holding 255 1 1.85 16 HSBC 243 3 1.77 17 E.Sun Commercial Bank 238 6 1.73 18 NatWest Markets 226 2 1.64 19 Credit Suisse 218 1 1.58 20 Société Générale 209 6 1.52 Total 13,765 315 100.00

Dealers of structured EMTNs excluding self-led: Structured, non-syndicated deals for less than or equal to €300m, excluding financial repackaged SPVs, GSE issuers, puttable FRNs and issues with a term of less than 365 days

Last updated 29 July 2021