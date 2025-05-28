GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings

Case studies

MPU Ads 300x250.svg
How GlobalCapital's coverage on Trump's Executive Orders moved the SSA bond market

Breaking news Follow-up analysisPodcast episode

GlobalCapital was first to spot the implications of a February 2025 executive order by President Trump reviewing US involvement in international organisations — a move the wider market initially overlooked.

The resulting coverage moved MDB bond spreads, influenced investor sentiment, and prompted swift reactions from ratings agencies — showing GlobalCapital’s reporting didn’t just inform the market, it helped shape it.

Download our case study here.