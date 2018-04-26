People Moves in Brief

PLEASE PUT FRANCESCA'S BYLINE ON THE BACK COVER
MUFG kicks off redundancy round, more to comeMUFG has started a round of capital markets redundancies, with several jobs in London and New York said to be at risk. GIobalCapital understands that not all those who will be put at ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.