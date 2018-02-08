People Moves in Brief

Citi names recent hire EMEA HY trading head
Citi has named Paras Shah, recent hire from HSBC, as its new EMEA head of high yield trading, three months after the dealer joined the firm. The move follows recent new hires of two salesmen for Citi’s high yield team.Shah’s ...
