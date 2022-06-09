Another Fine Mezz

Barcelona: it was the first time that we met

Global ABS, the biggest securitization conference in Europe, is returning to Barcelona on June 14 for the first time since 2019. Everyone who’s anyone in European securitization will be there and so in anticipation of the event, we asked Owen Muller from NatWest Markets, Peter Cui from Natixis and Merryn Craske from Morgan Lewis what they were most looking forward to and what the big discussion points would be.



While the sun, sand and sangria of Barcelona will no doubt be a welcome change of scene for many, we look into what will be the key themes at the conference, how it might reflect and affect market activity and how to get your mitts on the best swag from the exhibition stands.



