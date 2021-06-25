GlobalCapital is a leading news, opinion and data service for people and institutions using and working in the international capital markets. It provides readers with clearly voiced, lively coverage of key markets based on the comments of those who work in them.

For tailored CPM/Sponsorship proposals and prices, please contact:

Margaret Varela-Christie, Publisher

+44 (0)20 7779 8385

Sponsorship opportunities

Native advertising/content marketing

• Showcase valuable insight to a highly targeted audience

• Create a strong connection between your firm’s own thought leadership and the GlobalCapital brand

• Embed your articles within GlobalCapital.com ensuring your content is a seamless part of the reader’s experience, improving page views and time spent on your content

• Select your target audience and promote the content via bespoke marketing emails and social media promotion, pushing our audience to your content

Homepage sponsorship

• Choose from three positions on the homepage: a leader-board banner, Super MPU and MPU

• Prominent positioning which offers a strong association with the GlobalCapital brand

Channel sponsorship

• Target your adverts on specific content and editorial emails

• Choose from a variety of in-depth channels: SSA; FIG; Securitization; Corporate Bonds; Leverage Finance; Syndicated Loans; Emerging Markets; RMB; Equity; Derivatives

• Sponsor a tailored ‘special focus channel’ of your choosing.

Print

• Published over Thursday night, GlobalCapital readers get the week’s news before the weekend

• Place adverts against specific products including Global bonds, MTNs and CP; Equity capital markets; Structured finance including CDOs; Syndicated loans; Leveraged finance; Derivative and other synthetic products; Emerging markets

• Advertise in special reports with bonus distribution at key capital market events

