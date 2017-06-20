XL hits euro market for first time since Catlin takeover

The deal represented the Bermuda-based insurer’s first foray into the European market since its May 2015 takeover of Catlin, a UK-listed insurance firm.Bookrunners were Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and HSBC. Initial price thoughts were in the area of 300bp over mid-swaps. This ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.