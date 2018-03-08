EU green finance plan: what’s going to happen

GlobalCapital summarises the draft Plan below, based on the timetable of actions included in the document, and highlights certain changes from the leaked draft version of the Plan that we reported on Friday March 2.
1. Establishing an EU Classification System for Sustainability ActivitiesThe Commission will propose a law to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.