Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EU green finance plan: what’s going to happen

The European Commission’s Sustainable Finance Action Plan, announced on March 8, involves no less than 10 different workstreams, covering a wide range of the ideas put forward by the High Level Expert Group on Sustainable Finance, which held a one year inquiry for the European Commission during 2017.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 08:45 PM

GlobalCapital summarises the draft Plan below, based on the timetable of actions included in the document, and highlights certain changes from the leaked draft version of the Plan that we reported on Friday March 2.

1. Establishing an EU Classification System for Sustainability Activities

The Commission will propose a law to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 1,877.17 7 8.16%
2 ING 1,767.41 6 7.68%
3 BNP Paribas 1,627.90 5 7.07%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 1,577.82 6 6.86%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,513.36 5 6.57%