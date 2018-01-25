EU needs official Green Bond Standard, HLEG to advise

But the report stops well short of recommending that financial firms should get capital relief for green loans or other green assets. Instead, it presents arguments for and against this, and advises the Commission to investigate it further.The HLEG is a body of 20 private sector experts ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.