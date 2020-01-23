People moves in brief
No more Vice at ICE — Barclays places Hill at risk — HSBC picks head of new illiquid credit syndicate unit
Vice leaves ICE
Charles Vice is standing down as vice-chairman of Intercontinental Exchange, ending a 20 year career with the company.
The derivatives exchanges and clearing houses operator said Vice was to retire at the end of this year’s first quarter. His departure coincides with the company’s 20th anniversary.“From ICE’s ...
