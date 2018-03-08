US Steel out with high yield refi after Trump tariff boost

US Steel announced a drive-by bond offering on Tuesday, with the company offering a $650m eight year non call three deal. Price talk on the notes is 6%-6.25%.JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Credit Suisse, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are bookrunners ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.