US Steel out with high yield refi after Trump tariff boost

US Steel was in the US high yield bond market on Tuesday, one week after announcing it would restart a steelmaking facility in Illinois in anticipation of a boost in demand as a result of President Trump slapping a 25% tariff on imported steel.

  • By David Bell
  • 08:00 PM

US Steel announced a drive-by bond offering on Tuesday, with the company offering a $650m eight year non call three deal. Price talk on the notes is 6%-6.25%.

JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Credit Suisse, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are bookrunners ...

