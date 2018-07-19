OIS electronification in play for Sonia term rates

Last summer Financial Conduct Authority chief executive Andrew Bailey set a 2021 end date for his institution’s involvement in mediating Libor submissions. Since then, replicating the term rates of interbank offered rates has become the priority for market participants planning the transition to Sonia and its equivalents in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.